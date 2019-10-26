St. Louis Blues play the Boston Bruins

St. Louis Blues (5-2-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues.

Boston went 49-24-9 overall with a 29-9-3 record at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Bruins recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .912 save percentage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall and 21-13-7 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Blues recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .906 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body).