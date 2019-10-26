Chicago plays Toronto in Eastern Conference battle

Toronto Raptors (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Toronto meet.

Chicago finished 22-60 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Toronto went 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 48.5 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (hamstring).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (groin).