San Antonio plays Washington in cross-conference matchup

Washington Wizards (1-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

San Antonio and Washington face off in non-conference action.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall with a 32-9 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Washington went 32-50 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from deep last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), Isaiah Thomas: day to day (thumb), C.J. Miles Jr.: day to day (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).