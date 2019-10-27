Library resurrects occult books in ‘Unseen Forces” exhibit

In this Oct. 18, 2019 photo, the Noel Collection has curated an exhibition of books on topics from witchcraft to magic called "Unseen Forces: The Magic and Science of the Occult," on display at Noel Memorial Library on the Louisiana State University campus in Shreveport, La. The exhibit which opened Oct. 1 and runs through Jan. 10, 2020, features rare books, resources, and illustrations about the paranormal. Henrietta Wildsmith

This month, Noel Collection unveiled a new exhibition provoking further thought of the strange and unusual.

"Unseen Forces: The Magic and Science of the Occult" opened Oct. 1 and will run through Jan. 10, 2020 at the library.

The exhibit features rare books, resources, and illustrations about the paranormal. The subjects include ghosts, hypnotism, ESP, witchcraft, cults, mediums, magicians, exorcisms, possessions, talismans, astrology, fortune-telling, life after death, and beyond.

While some materials support the existence of supernatural phenomenons, not all authors are believers or in support of its practice, said Martha Lawler, director of the Noel Collection.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Still, the contents are fascinating to review, she said, as they show how people throughout the ages attempted to define the complicated world.

"It's so hard for people to understand," Lawler said. "It's interesting to see how they made sense of it and the things they believed at one time and if people still believe in it now."

Once upon a time, humankind gazed at the luminescent swirl of colors against the dark night's sky convinced the paradox was otherworldly. Thousands of years later, the same display is known as Aurora or Northern Lights — scientifically defined as "a disturbance in the magnetosphere caused by solar winds."

There also was a time when incidents of demonic possession and witchcraft were reported and antidotes used for healing may have been perceived as a potion or a miracle. However, modern day, these same behaviors and incidents may be attributed to being caused by disorders and disease and the antidotes were concocted in the trailblazing science and medicine practices.

Over time, many occurrences thought to be magical, alien to earth, and of a spiritual plane have been debunked thanks to the advancement of science and technology with education as the leading contributing factor to understanding how the world works, Lawler said. Still, it remains to be full of unsolved mysteries.

For Lawler, the most interesting are the writings dating back to the 1600s and the 1700s before society possessed the technology that exists in the 21st century, she said.

"Back then, people might have been more easily fooled because a lot of people weren't very well educated," Lawler said. "They were more in a position to believe in whatever they were told, especially if it came from the church because they trusted the church to tell them the right thing."

Over time, as society became better educated and able to read for themselves, more people began to figure things out for themselves, she said.

"That's when you see the explosion in the late 1800s of different points of view," Lawler said.

The "Unseen Forces" exhibit invites viewers to read, explore, and come to their own conclusions.

"Unseen Forces" presents highlights from the abundant rare materials library that is the Noel Collection. The occult section's contents vary greatly in ideas and viewpoints — with some extreme concepts included.

"Malleus Maleficarum" — which roughly translates to "The Hammer of Witchcraft" — is a 1969 reprint of a book originally written in the 1400s that's on display in "Unseen Forces." The book was penned by a Catholic priest Heinrich Kramer and Jakob Sprenger who had questionable torture methods for reproving alleged witches, Lawler said.

"(Kramer) took extreme measures to seek out witches and punish them. He was actually sent away from the Catholic church because he was too extreme," Lawler said. "He was one of the inquisitors in The Great Inquisition. They basically told him, 'You've gone too far.'"

A reprint of Nostradamus' writings is in the exhibition. Nostradamus lived in the 1500s but continues to be celebrated for his predictions.

In non-book additions, the exhibition features a Hammett's Planisphere. The astronomy tool was designed to chart the stars' alignment at any given date and time.

Also, readers may take a test to determine their aptitude in extrasensory perception — better known as ESP. Or hone ones' ability to read the future in "Crystal-Gazing and Spiritual Clairvoyance" by Dr. L.W. de Laurence.

Learn details of one's life and perhaps predict the future by looking at a hand. Books on palmistry — also called Chiromancy — dating back to the 1600s are a part of Noel Collection.

Guide books on hypnotism and spell books are in the section, as well, though the staff does not recommend testing those out.

"Our personal theory is that it doesn't work, that it's just a scare tactic and that they're kind of silly," Lawler said. "But we're not going to disprove. We're not going to say that absolutely — there are things that we don't understand. But, no, we're not going to try them ourselves. Just in case, we're not going there."

There are documented instances of those who have taken the role of truth seeker set on dispelling myths — from uncovering magicians' secrets to disproving ghosts and alien sightings.

In the collection, there are tales of cult leaders being exposed who've tricked followers for purposes of financial gain and power. The well-educated members of society — who were more likely wealth individuals — would interpret and communicate their beliefs and feel obligated to lead the less educated, whether they meant to deceive or not, Lawler said.

In the past, the occult has been a taboo topic in certain circles, depending on how extreme the ideas, Lawler said. This continues to be the case present day, though not as considerable.

"Now we're a little more accepting of allowing people to write what they want, although there are some attempts to quiet people — such as the Harry Potter books are often banned from libraries because they talk about witchcraft," Lawler said. "But if you read those books you realize sometimes the witchcraft doesn't work and that what gets them through is basically Christian values — love conquers evil, sacrificing out of love for the people you care about, standing up for what's good."

"Unseen Forces" features fiction and non-fiction work authored by one of the classic queens of horror.

"One book that we have was written by a very sweet lady in the early 1800s. If you look at her face, she looks very sweet and very nice — and she wrote one of the most horrifying Halloween stories ever," Lawler said. "She wrote it because her mother died after giving birth to her, her sister died in childbirth, and her own baby died at childbirth, so she became obsessed with this idea of something that is supposed to be giving life was actually causing death. And when she grew up she because a famous author — her name was Mary Shelley."

Mary Shelley, the creator of "Frankenstein," has several pieces in the Noel Collection.

The idea of "Frankenstein" was conceived when Shelley and her husband went on a trip with friends. The group decided to play a game where they each attempted to tell the best ghost story. Shelley's personal experience and ideologies of life and death combined with her fascination with how electricity functioned led to the telling a story about a scientist who reanimates dead bodies with electricity.

Also, in the collection, read a book written by Shelley's father: William Godwin's "Lives of the Necromancer." Necromancers believe they can communicate with the dead and that the dead can help solve issues or come up with secrets that are hidden or predict the future.

Another classic author joins the ranks of the "Unseen Forces."

Take a closer look at a 1952 edition of "The Devils of Loudin" by Aldous Huxley, known for his fiction novel, "Brave, New World." The non-fiction book tells the story of alleged demonic possession and religious fanaticism that occurred in a convent in the small French village of Loudun in 1643. The historic event would lead to the priest burning on the stake for witchcraft.

The occult section is but one of the many categories in the Noel Collection, inhabiting upward of 250,000 rare pieces. The collection was donated by its founder James Smith Noel and continues to flourish with new, rare acquisitions.

Noel Collection is located on the third floor of the Noel Memorial Library on the Louisiana State University in Shreveport campus, 1 University Place.

Browse the entirety of the Noel Collection year-round 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

"It's always interesting to look at things printed in the 1600s and 1700s," Lawler said. "It's like when you hold a book that's 300 years old, you think of all the places it's been and all the people who used it and what did they think of it and why did they buy this book? It just opens up a whole new world."