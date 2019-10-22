North Korea loses hosting soccer match amid TV concerns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South and North Korean, wearing red uniforms, players play during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. The South Korean soccer association said Friday, Oct. 18, it has requested that North Korea be punished for blocking rival fans and media from attending a World Cup qualifier between the countries at an empty stadium in Pyongyang. (The Korea Football Association via AP, File)

North Korea has lost the right to host the final of Asia's second-tier club competition, one week after a media blackout of its World Cup qualifying game against South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation says it moved the AFC Cup final on Nov. 2 — between North Korean army team April 25 and Lebanese club Al Ahed — from Pyongyang to a neutral ground in Shanghai.

North Korean authorities ensured last week that a 0-0 draw against South Korea was played in a near-empty stadium. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended.

The Asian governing body acknowledged broadcasters' concerns and logistic challenges around working in Pyongyang next week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The AFC was "advised by its commercial rights partners of the challenges in enabling among other matters, the production and broadcast delivery of the Final match."