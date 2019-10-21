Television’s Weather Channel wades into climate debate

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Presidential candidates, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, middle row from left, former Congressman Joe Walsh, Sen Cory Booker and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and bottom row from left, Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who will participate in an hour-long special about climate change, airing Nov. 7. (AP Photo)

The Weather Channel will step away from cold fronts and heat waves next month to wade into the politics of climate change.

The network will air a special that includes interviews with nine presidential candidates discussing proposed solutions. The network has done specials on climate change in the past, but none through a political lens.

President Donald Trump, who is the nation's most prominent climate change skeptic, declined an invitation to participate. Former Vice President Joe Biden didn't make it for scheduling reasons.

The hour-long special debuts Nov. 7.