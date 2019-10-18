Guaranteed: Joe Namath voted NFL’s greatest character

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 1969, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath talks with reporters as he rests on a training table in the teams dressing room the morning after the Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III in Miami, Fla. Namath is the NFL’s greatest character. Guaranteed. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who guaranteed his three-touchdown underdog New York Jets would beat the mighty Baltimore Colts in the third Super Bowl was a solid choice in balloting conducted by The Associated Press in conjunction with the league’s celebration of its 100th season. AP Photo

White shoes. Fur coat. Pantyhose. Fu Manchu mustache.

And an arm that would make Superman proud.

Yep, Joe Namath is the NFL's greatest character. Guaranteed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who guaranteed his three-touchdown underdog New York Jets would beat the mighty Baltimore Colts in the third Super Bowl was a solid choice in balloting conducted by The Associated Press in conjunction with the league's celebration of its 100th season. Namath earned 2,577 points in voting by a nationwide panel of 60 football historians and media who regularly cover the NFL.

That easily outdistanced the late Al Davis, owner of the Raiders and a former coach and AFL commissioner. Each had 12 first-place votes, but Davis wound up 162 points behind Namath.

Only Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was on all 60 ballots. Favre finished fourth overall.