Anaheim plays Carolina, seeks 4th straight home win

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-2-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Carolina looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall with a 19-14-8 record at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals with a 17.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 22-16-3 on the road a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body).