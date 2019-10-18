Film academy honors 16 Student Academy Award winners

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. An animated film about Grendel, a drama about a transgender woman and a documentary about a girl finding her birth parents in China are among the Student Academy Awards gold medal winners. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 46th edition of the event Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills. The awards spotlight emerging student filmmaking talent. Notable alumni include Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga and Spike Lee. Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision

An animated film about Grendel, a drama about a transgender woman and a documentary about a girl finding her birth parents in China are among the gold medal winners at the Student Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 46th edition of the event Thursday night in Beverly Hills. The awards spotlight emerging student filmmaking talent. Notable past winners include Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga and Spike Lee.

The 16 winners are also all eligible to compete for Oscars in the animated short, live action short and documentary short categories next year.

Presenters Thursday included "The Lego Movie" directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and "Queen & Slim" director Melina Matsoukas.