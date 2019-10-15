Prince William, Kate visit school before meeting Pakistan PM

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are visiting a school for girls in Pakistan's capital, in their first engagement on a five-day tour of the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are strong advocates of girls' education, were greeted by teachers and children on their arrival at the Model College for Girls on Tuesday.

Wearing a royal blue traditional kurta and trouser, Kate sat with children in a classroom, as Prince William shook hands with a teacher.

The royal couple arrived in Islamabad Monday night. They are to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan later in the day.

William's mother, Princess Diana, visited Pakistan in the 1990s to participate in a fund-raising event for a cancer hospital built by Khan, who took office last year.