Cuban artist Jacob Forever says a safe, jewelry and more were stolen from Miami Lakes home

Cuban musician Jacob Forever says his Miami Lakes home was burglarized early Sunday morning.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share the details of the incident, which he says occurred at roughly 3 a.m.

Surveillance footage posted on his Instagram story shows three masked individuals using power drills to open a door to the home. Although he and his wife were not home, Forever said his 3-year-old daughter was asleep inside at the time.

“Just thinking that my daughter was inside with that is enough to not rest until I find the person,” Forever wrote on Instagram.

The thieves stole a safe, copies of his car keys as well as thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, according to the ‘Quiereme’ singer.

A Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson said they were investigating the burglary.