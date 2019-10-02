Bernardo Silva charged by FA over tweet to Man City teammate

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association for posting a tweet which compared teammate Benjamin Mendy to the character on a packet of Conguitos chocolates.

The FA said Silva's tweet was an "aggravated breach" of rules because it included reference "to race and/or color and/or ethnic origin," and brought the game into disrepute.

Silva, who is Portuguese, has until Oct. 9 to respond to the charge.

Both Mendy and the character on the packet of chocolates are black. Conguitos are chocolate-covered nuts made in Spain.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Silva has written a letter to the FA, expressing regret for any unintentional offense caused by a tweet. He has been strongly defended by City manager Pep Guardiola, who said Silva's "intention was just a joke" and "probably the same happened a thousand million times with white people."

Silva and Mendy are close friends, having also played together at French club Monaco.