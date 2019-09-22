Pink and red combos, Hollywood gold on the Emmys carpet

Eris Baker arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stunned in classic Hollywood gold, Zendaya donned an emerald silk gown with a provocative corset top and Kerry Washington went for sparkly black tuxedo pants on the Emmy Awards' purple carpet, where pink-and-red combination looks and glittery chokers were plentiful.

"The biggest trend of the night was red and pink dresses," said Andrea Lavinthal, People's style and beauty director. "Mandy Moore's custom Brandon Maxwell led the pack. Her voluminous hair and dazzling diamond earrings added to the glamorous effect."

MJ Rodriguez had a ball in a magenta gown and Jodie Comer of "Killing Eve" wore sleek white, while Gwendoline Christie took her "Game of Thrones" mantle to the extreme in a medieval red cape and lion head metal medallions from Gucci Cruise 2020. Sandra Oh went for pink, posing with her hair in high curls, dressed in an off-shoulder gown.

Louis-Dreyfus finished off her look with long statement floral earrings. Washington opted for high-waisted trousers and a ruffle tuxedo blouse with the collar popped and a few buttons adventurously undone.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Angela Bassett joined Washington in pants, hers in bright red with a midriff top to match. It was a custom strapless look with an asymmetrical cape detail in the top, all from the couture collection of Antonio Grimaldi.

Michelle Williams, a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, wore a custom embroidered gown from the brand. Sophie Turner also wore Vuitton, a feminine structured silhouette that Shadow partner and style expert Liza Suloti called "fresh and empowering," adding: "Pink satin never looked so modern."

Kendall Jenner, who presented on stage with sister Kim Kardashian West, had the internet talking about her Richard Quinn dress and "how she managed to wear Latex without breaking a sweat in the heat," Lavinthal said.

Billy Porter, meanwhile, made his typical carpet statement in a lopsided cowboy hat — one side was huge and the other not. His suit was in sparkling silver and black stripes was from Michael Kors.

Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle, enjoyed the best of two fashion worlds. Her gown was both a halter, with a plunging neckline and high-waist tie belt, and long-sleeve with a jacket effect that skimmed the ground, courtesy of Tom Ford.

Zendaya's custom, one-shoulder asymmetric gown with a dramatic slit was Vera Wang Collection. Rodriguez smiled for the cameras in her sleeveless look with deep plunges under each arm and elegant black bows at the waist, while Christie lived out her Brienne of Tarth days on the now-concluded HBO series in her satin cream boat-neck gown and Bordeaux draping.

Viola Davis adjusted her sparkling chokers — an accessory also popular on the carpet — as she smiled for the cameras in a black-and-white gown. One half was black velvet and the other white satin. It was custom Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition, with a draped off-shoulder sleeve on the white side and no sleeve at all on the left.

Other standouts: Ava DuVernay in a high-neck princess look that glistened in Champagne gold crystals and sequins from Reem Acra. Taraji P. Henson made the most of an ethereal custom fuchsia tulle gown with a dramatic scarlet red cape and plunging neckline from Vera Wang. She flared her long cape on the carpet, managing a high center front slit at the same time.

Marisa Tomei and Susan Kelechi Watson also wore looks of red and pink. Moore's look was comprised of an off-shoulder blouse with a red skirt.

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," represented in a contemporary Hollywood look of metallic midnight blue that caught the camera flashes just right. The Elie Saab haute couture sequin design was backless with a unique high collar, high slit and ruffly detail at the waist.

She showed off how to complete a glam look with perfect hair and makeup, with a nod to her dress in her eye hues and a youthful ponytail," said Suloti.

As for the guys, Chris Sullivan didn't disappoint in a plaid tuxedo with wide white lapels, while Papa Jack Pearson — Milo Ventimiglia — from the same show, "This is Us," walked in a gray jacket with black lapels.

The child stars of the NBC hit lit up the carpet early on, including Eris Baker in striking dove gray in tulle and a stunning head piece to match. The 14-year-old, who plays teen Tess Pearson, walked in multi-tiered Tadashi Shoji, while her screen little sister Annie, played by 10-year-old Faithe Herman, wore a very grown-up canary yellow gown.

Eris called the inspiration for her look a "futuristic princess," and that's how it made her feel. Lonnie Chavis, 11, the kid Randall on "This is Us," opted for red lapels on his tuxedo. Young Kevin, played by Parker Bates, went for sparkles that covered his tuxedo jacket.