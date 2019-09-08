Colorado visits San Diego in division play

Colorado Rockies (60-83, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (65-76, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-6, 7.19 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (8-8, 4.55 ERA)

LINE: Padres -159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will host Colorado in a meeting of division foes.

The Padres are 29-34 against teams from the NL West. San Diego's lineup has 202 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads them with 31 homers.

The Rockies are 27-39 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .319. The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joey Lucchesi recorded his 10th victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Jeff Hoffman registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 92 RBIs and is batting .282. Myers has 11 hits and is batting .423 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 166 hits and has 76 RBIs. Daniel Murphy is 7-for-26 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 1-9, .243 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).