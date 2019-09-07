Duke: No evidence of improper benefits to Zion Williamson

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Zion Williamson, of the Duke University Basketball team, arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Duke says an investigation has found no evidence that Williamson received improper benefits. School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 7, that a "thorough and objective" probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found "no evidence to support any allegation" that would have jeopardized Williamson's eligibility. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Duke says an investigation has found no evidence that former basketball star Zion Williamson received improper benefits.

School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday that a "thorough and objective" probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found "no evidence to support any allegation" that would have jeopardized Williamson's eligibility.

Duke athletic director Kevin White said in April that the school would investigate after lawyer Michael Avenatti accused Nike of paying Williamson's mother to convince him to attend a college affiliated with the shoe company.

Williamson was taken first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft after earning Associated Press player of the year honors as a freshman at Duke.