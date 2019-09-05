Muscle Shoals Sound Studios founder Jimmy Johnson dies

FILE - This April 14, 2015 file photo shows Jimmy Johnson, sound engineer for the Percy Sledge's hit "When a Man Loves a Woman," outside his Tennessee River home in Sheffield, Ala. Johnson, a founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and a guitarist with the famed studio musicians nicknamed "The Swampers" has died. He was 76. His family announced his death in a Facebook post. AP Photo

Jimmy Johnson, a founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and guitarist with the famed studio musicians "The Swampers," has died.

He was 76.

His family announced his death Thursday in a Facebook post.

As a studio musician, sound engineer and record producer, Johnson played a role in iconic hits by Percy Sledge, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bassist and business partner David Hood said Johnson was an inspiration to him and countless others in the music business.

Johnson was the sound engineer on Sledge's "When a Man Loves a Woman." He later helped found the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, which became a recording destination for well-known artists.

Johnson's son, Jay Johnson, wrote on Facebook of his father's passing: "Playing music with the angels now."