Los Angeles plays Seattle following Ibrahimovic’s 2-goal game

LA Galaxy (13-11-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-8-7, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Seattle following a two-goal outing against Los Angeles FC.

The Sounders are 6-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 5-2-2 when it records two goals.

The Galaxy are 8-5-3 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 1-4-0 when it scores only one goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has seven goals and four assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Ibrahimovic has 22 goals and three assists for Los Angeles. Favio Alvarez has one goal over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).