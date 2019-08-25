Twins host the Tigers in division play

Detroit Tigers (39-88, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (78-51, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-9, 4.24 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (8-5, 4.60 ERA)

LINE: Twins -346; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will host Detroit in a matchup of division rivals.

The Twins are 30-19 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 251 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the team with 35 while slugging .537 with 64 extra-base hits.

The Tigers have gone 18-34 against division opponents. Detroit has hit 120 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the team with 14, averaging one every 23.3 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 8-5. Kyle Gibson notched his 12th victory and Kepler went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Edwin Jackson registered his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .537. Miguel Sano is 12-for-40 with two doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dixon leads the Tigers with 33 extra base hits and is batting .248. Victor Reyes is 14-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Eddie Rosario: (hamstring), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).