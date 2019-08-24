Pittsburgh faces off against Cincinnati in division play

Cincinnati Reds (60-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-75, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Alex Wood (1-2, 5.92 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (5-6, 5.65 ERA)

LINE: Reds -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will play on Saturday.

The Pirates are 22-37 against teams from the NL Central. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .327.

The Reds are 28-33 against NL Central Division teams. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.12. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.86 earned run average. The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Felipe Vazquez earned his fourth victory and Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a double for Pittsburgh. Raisel Iglesias registered his ninth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 99 RBIs and is batting .275. Starling Marte is 13-for-37 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 34 home runs and is batting .254. Freddy Galvis has 16 hits and is batting .444 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Reds: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Joey Votto: (back), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).