‘Good Boys’ is No. 1, ends a drought for R-rated comedies

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jacob Tremblay, from left, as Max, Keith L. Williams as Lucas and Brady Noon as Thor in the film, "Good Boys," written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and directed by Stupnitsky. Ed Araquel

The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office.

"Good Boys" surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since Melissa McCarthy's "The Boss" came in No. 1 in April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office.

The weekend's other new films struggled. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" opened with $10.5 million and "47 Meters Down Uncaged" debuted with $9 million. The Bruce Springsteen-inspired "Blinded by the Light" took in $4.5 million.

"Good Boys" usurped the top spot from the "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbs and Shaw." It slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend.