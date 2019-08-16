Houston plays Colorado on 3-game home slide

Colorado Rapids (7-13-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (9-13-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Colorado looking to halt a three-game home losing streak.

The Dynamo are 4-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 0-4-3 when it scores a single goal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rapids are 4-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Kei Kamara is fifth in MLS play with 11 goals. Colorado has 41 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauro Manotas has nine goals and four assists for Houston. Alberth Elis has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Kamara has 11 goals and one assist for Colorado. Diego Rubio has five goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 2-8-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Colorado: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Romell Quioto.

Colorado: Tim Howard (injured), Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).