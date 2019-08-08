Uzo Aduba post-’Orange’: ‘The work will come.’

This image released by FX shows Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm in a scene from "Mrs. America," based on the true story of the 1970s battle over the Equal Rights Amendment. Sabrina Lantos

Uzo Aduba says the upcoming FX limited series "Mrs. America" encompasses a whole lot of what she loves best about acting.

The "Orange is the New Black" co-star told The Associated Press the show brings great women together. It features Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Cate Blanchett as conservative activist and orange juice queen Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as feminist Gloria Steinem.

The series is based on the story of the 1970s battle over the Equal Rights Amendment.

The cast also includes Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan and Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug. James Marsden, Sarah Paulson, Kayli Carter, John Slattery and Jeanne Tripplehorn also appear.

Aduba praised the show's writing, done by Dahvi Waller. It's in production and does not yet have a release date.