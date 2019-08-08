Royals take on the Tigers in division play

Kansas City Royals (41-74, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-78, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (1-7, 6.19 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-8, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will host Kansas City in a matchup of division foes.

The Tigers are 15-31 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .341.

The Royals are 22-34 against division opponents. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .363.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits and is batting .251. Jordy Mercer is 11-for-30 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 145 hits and has 55 RBIs. Jorge Soler is 13-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Royals: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (neck), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).