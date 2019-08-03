Seattle plays Sporting Kansas City following shutout win

Sporting Kansas City (6-9-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (11-6-5, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Houston 1-0, Seattle faces Sporting Kansas City.

The Sounders are 5-4-4 against conference opponents. Seattle is 8-4-0 in one-goal games.

Sporting Kansas City is 2-6-3 in conference play. Sporting Kansas City is 3-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Lodeiro has four goals and five assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with eight goals. Yohan Croizet has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-5-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.5 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 3-5-2, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Rodney Wallace (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured).