Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17 days of activities

Guests ride on the "skyride" during the opening day of the Indiana State Fair, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 18th. AP Photo

The Indiana State Fair has started its 17-day run during which it will be honoring everyday Hoosiers for their commitment to others.

The fair opened Friday with its annual variety of food, farm animals, amusement rides and entertainers. It continues through Aug. 18. This year's theme is "Heroes in the Heartland," which each day will recognize teachers, farmers, police officers, firefighters, military members and others for their community service.

This year's fair queen cut a ceremonial ribbon during opening ceremonies with Gov. Eric Holcomb at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Organizers are hoping weather cooperates again for this year's fair after it drew about 860,000 visitors last year and nearly 907,000 in 2017. Rain and high temperatures knocked attendance down to about 730,000 people three years ago.