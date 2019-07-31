New York plays Chicago, aims to build on Syndergaard’s solid showing

New York Mets (51-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-58, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-7, 2.86 ERA) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (11-5, 3.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard went 7 1/3 innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts against Chicago.

The White Sox are 27-26 in home games. Chicago's lineup has 117 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 22 homers.

The Mets have gone 23-35 away from home. New York has a collective .252 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .336. The Mets won the last meeting 5-2. Robert Gsellman secured his second victory and Michael Conforto went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Jose Ruiz took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 44 extra base hits and is batting .263. Yoan Moncada is 8-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

McNeil leads the Mets with 118 hits and has 46 RBIs. Amed Rosario has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (right shin contusion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).