Transit agencies to expand service for Lollapalooza festival

Chicago's transportation agencies are boosting services to accommodate tens of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza.

The Metra commuter train and the CTA subway agencies will expand capacity for one of the nation's most popular music festivals. It takes place from Thursday through Sunday in Chicago's Grant Park.

The lineup at Lollapalooza this year includes Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, The Strokes and over 150 other performers. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend each day.

Metra will add trains and adjust schedules on most lines for the four-day event. CTA will add service on rail lines and bus routes.

In a statement Friday, CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., said there will be ample service to get attendees to the festival "easily and comfortably."