Atlanta United FC plays DC United following Martinez’s 2-goal game

DC United (9-5-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (10-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Josef Martinez leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with DC United after a two-goal showing against Houston.

Atlanta United FC is 5-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Franco Escobar ranks second in MLS play with eight cards, all of them yellow. Atlanta United FC has 31 cards with one red card.

DC United is 6-1-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Wayne Rooney ranks fourth in league play with 11 goals. DC United has 31 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads Atlanta United FC with 15 goals. Justin Meram has three goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Rooney has 11 goals and six assists for DC United. Lucas Rodriguez has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

DC United: 2-2-6, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Escobar, Florentin Pogba (injured), Ezequiel Barco (injured), Hector Villalba (injured), Brek Shea (injured), George Bello (injured), Mikey Ambrose (injured), Kevin Kratz (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Luciano Acosta, Oniel Fisher (injured).