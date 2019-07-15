Cardinals play the Pirates following Wainwright’s strong outing

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-45, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-9, 4.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Arizona.

The Cardinals are 15-17 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 110 home runs as a team this season. Paul Goldschmidt leads the club with 17, averaging one every 20.1 at-bats.

The Pirates are 18-21 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .270 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .341.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .254. Matt Wieters is 7-for-25 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 104 hits and is batting .298. Starling Marte is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Pirates: 5-5, .315 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).