New statues, education center honor Neil Armstrong in Ohio

Visitors stand before the spacesuit worm by astronaut Neil Armstrong that was used on his Gemini VIII mission at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Neil Armstrong helped put Wapakoneta on the map July 20, 1969, when he became the first human to walk on the moon. The late astronaut remains larger than life in the city 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Dayton, where visitors are greeted by the space base-shaped top of the space museum named for him as they exit Interstate 75. AP Photo

New statues of astronaut Neil Armstrong will be displayed and an education center dedicated in his name as his small Ohio hometown celebrates its native son's history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to take part in festivities Sunday at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NET'-uh). New statues at the museum depict Armstrong as a boy and as a test pilot.

The museum will dedicate the Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center, promoting science, technology, engineering and math learning.

The western Ohio city of some 10,000 people has already begun commemorations of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 mission when Armstrong became the first man to step onto the moon.