Columbus plays Orlando City SC, looks to end road skid

Columbus Crew SC (5-13-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (6-9-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus travels to Orlando City SC trying to stop a seven-game road skid.

Orlando City SC is 4-6-4 in conference play. Nani is seventh in MLS action with eight goals. Orlando City SC has scored 27 goals.

The Crew are 3-5-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Columbus is 2-7-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani leads Orlando City SC with four assists. Tesho Akindele has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Gyasi Zardes has six goals and one assist for Columbus. Pedro Santos has three goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Columbus: 1-8-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

Columbus: Federico Higuain (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), David Accam (injured).