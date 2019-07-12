Vermont Mozart Festival cancels summer season

The Vermont Mozart Festival will not have a summer concert series this year.

WCAX-TV reports that the organization said in a Facebook post this week that it is "currently reviewing opportunities and evaluating all options for the future, but will not have a summer season this year." It didn't say why.

The festival, which celebrates the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, has struggled in recent years. It shut down in 2010 due to financial troubles. Then it was revived under new leadership, with partnership with communities and including food offerings and youth sports.