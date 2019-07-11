UK Labour Party in turmoil over new anti-Semitism claims

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during Question Time inside the House of Commons in London, Wednesday July 10, 2019. Britain's ambassador to the United States, veteran diplomat Kim Darroch resigned Wednesday, prompting Prime Minister Theresa May and other British politicians to praise Darroch. Jessica Taylor

Britain's main opposition Labour Party is in turmoil after a television documentary renewed allegations that anti-Semitism is rife within its ranks.

In the BBC program, former staff members of the left-of-center party recounted receiving anti-Semitic abuse and said senior party officials interfered in complaint investigations.

Labour has been riven by allegations that the party has become hostile to Jews since left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians, became leader in 2015.

The party condemned the BBC documentary, saying it contained "deliberate and malicious representations" and alleging the former staffers who took part had "personal and political axes to grind."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But many Labour lawmakers expressed dismay at the allegations. Deputy leader Tom Watson said Thursday that anti-Semitism was "a sickness in our party" that had to be dealt with.