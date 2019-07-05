Entertainment
Marvel’s first openly trans actor calls for more portrayals
The first openly transgender actor in the Marvel Universe says there needs to be more representation of his experience.
Zach Barack plays a classmate of Peter Parker's in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." His gender identity is not addressed in the brief role.
Barack said to him, superhero movies "always felt like a trans story because it's talking about identity."
Barack says there needs to be more roles for trans people in all sorts of movies.
The 23-year-old Chicago-area native also appeared in the TV series "L.A.'s Finest."
The new Spider-Man movie is now playing in theaters.
