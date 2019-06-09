Rangers play the Athletics after Sampson’s strong showing

Oakland Athletics (32-33, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (34-29, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rangers: Drew Smyly (1-4, 7.93 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Adrian Sampson. Sampson pitched nine innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Oakland.

The Rangers are 19-19 against the rest of their division. Texas' team on-base percentage of .333 is eighth in the MLB. Logan Forsythe leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Athletics are 15-18 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 100 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Pence leads the Rangers with 41 RBIs and is batting .281. Nomar Mazara is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .520. Marcus Semien is 14-for-45 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).