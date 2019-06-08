Olivia Colman gets royal honor ahead of debut in ‘The Crown’

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman poses for photographers at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Colman is awarded the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, on Friday June 7, 2019, in the annual Queen’s Birthday Honors list, honoured by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch that Colman plays in the new TV drama “The Crown.” AP Photo

Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II — the monarch she is about to play on television in "The Crown."

Colman was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, on Friday in the annual Queen's Birthday Honors list.

The performer won a best-actress Oscar this year for playing 18th-century monarch Queen Anne in "The Favourite." She plays the current queen in the third season of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown," which is currently in production.

Colman said she was "totally thrilled, delighted and humbled" by the honor.