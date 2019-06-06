New York plays San Francisco after Vargas’ strong outing

San Francisco Giants (25-35, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (29-32, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Jason Vargas. Vargas threw nine innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Mets are 16-10 in home games. The New York pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 10.9.

The Giants are 15-17 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.64, Madison Bumgarner paces the staff with a mark of 3.94. The Mets won the last meeting 7-0. Jason Vargas earned his second victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Tyler Beede took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 20 home runs and has 45 RBIs. Adeiny Hechavarria is 10-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with eight home runs and has 25 RBIs. Brandon Crawford is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (hip), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Dom Smith: day-to-day (thumb), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (quad).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: 10-day IL (hamstring).