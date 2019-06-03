Houston visits Seattle in division play

Houston Astros (40-20, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-37, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Corbin Martin (1-1, 5.51 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 6.99 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will host Houston in a matchup of division foes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners are 13-17 against the rest of their division. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a mark of .368.

The Astros are 18-5 in division play. Houston has slugged .480, the highest in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a .553 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 42 RBIs and is batting .266. Shed Long is 6-for-22 with four doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 74 hits and is batting .329. Bregman is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .236 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Astros: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).