California beach tribute for Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar

In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, photo, members of the H2O Hula Wahinis dance during a memorial service to honor surf rock musician Dick Dale at the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. The Orange County Register says a crowd gathered Sunday at the beach pier to remember Dale, who died in April at age 81. Mindy Schauer

Family members, friends and fans attended a Southern California beach memorial for Dick Dale, the late King of the Surf Guitar.

The Orange County Register says a crowd gathered Sunday at the Huntington Beach Pier to remember Dale, who died in April at age 81.

A group of surfers then took to the water for a "paddle-out," the traditional ceremony held for fellow surfers when they die.

Dale played pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals in the 1960s on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An avid surfer, Dale began built a devoted fan base across greater Los Angeles starting in the late 1950s.

Dale says he developed his style by trying to merge the sounds of crashing ocean waves with rockabilly melodies.

Quentin Tarantino selected "Miserlou" as the theme of his 1994 film "Pulp Fiction."