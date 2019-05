Nik Wallenda and sister plan highwire walk over Times Square

FILE - In this April 27, 2015 file photo, Nik Wallenda answers questions at a news conference in front of the Orlando Eye, in Orlando, Fla. For his next trick, daredevil Wallenda plans to cross New York's Times Square - without his feet touching the ground. ABC announced Thursday, May 23, 2019, that Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross the tourist hotspot during a 1,300 foot simultaneous highwire walk 25 stories above the ground. ABC will air the attempt during a two-hour prime-time special on June 23. AP Photo

For his next trick, daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to cross New York's Times Square — without his feet touching the ground.

ABC announced Thursday that Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross the tourist hotspot during a 1,300-foot (396-meter) simultaneous highwire walk 25 stories above the ground. ABC will air the attempt during a two-hour prime-time special on June 23.

It will be Lijana Wallenda's first highwire walk since a 2017 accident in Florida left her and four other members of the family's troupe seriously injured .

ABC says the siblings will start from opposite ends of the wire, which will be suspended between two of Times Square's towers, including one that is home to The New York Times.