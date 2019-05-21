Cameron wins GOP nomination for Kentucky attorney general

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 14, 1999 file photo, Miss America 2000 Heather Renee French shows her traveling crown during a news conference in Lexington, Ky. Heather French Henry, a former Miss America is among 19 candidates seeking office for down-ballot races in Kentucky that include secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor, Friday, May 17, 2019. AP Photo

Daniel Cameron, a political newcomer and former aide to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, has won the Republican primary for Kentucky attorney general.

Cameron defeated state Sen. Wil Schroder, a former prosecutor from northern Kentucky. Cameron has served as McConnell's lawyer and assisted in the confirmation of several conservative judges, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Before law school, Cameron played football at the University of Louisville.

Cameron will face former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Stumbo was Kentucky's attorney general from 2004 to 2008.

Kentucky hasn't elected a Republican as attorney general in 70 years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the race for secretary of state, Heather French Henry, a former Miss America and a veterans advocate, won the Democratic nomination.

Henry defeated three other Democratic candidates in Tuesday's primary. She was veterans affairs commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and served as deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin until she resigned to run for office. She will face former state Board of Elections member Michael Adams, who defeated three other candidates in the GOP primary.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, the Republican incumbent, will face Democrat Sheri Donahue, a cybersecurity professional, in his bid for re-election.

In the Democratic primary for state treasurer, Louisville banker and graphic designer Michael Bowman defeated Lexington businessman Josh Mers. Bowman will face Republican incumbent Allison Ball, who is unopposed in the GOP primary.

In the state agriculture commissioner race, Republican incumbent Ryan Quarles defeated hemp farmer Bill Polyniak for the GOP nomination. Quarles will face Scott County farmer Robert Conway, who won the Democratic nomination over Glasgow City Councilman and farmer Joe Trigg.

All polls were closed in Kentucky at 7 p.m.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who wasn't able to run again because of term limits, said last week that absentee voting patterns indicated a turnout consistent with past primary elections, about 12.5% of the state's registered voters. A spokeswoman for Grimes' office said Tuesday turnout might end up even lower.