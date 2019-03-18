La Scala board to decide on controversial Saudi funding

La Scala theater general manager Alexander Pereira, right, and La Scala conductor Riccardo Chailly attend a press conference, in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 11, 2019. Italy's premier opera house, La Scala in Milan, is under fire over a proposal to grant a board seat to Saudi Arabia's culture minister with the promise of 15 million euros ($16.8 million) in new funding. Antonio Calanni AP Photo