Hayes tenure as Alaska State Writer Laureate closes

In this March 6, 2019 photo, Ernestine Hayes talks about her time as Alaska State Writer Laureate in Juneau, Alaska. As State Writer Laureate, Hayes saw a lot more of Alaska. The celebrated author of "Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir" and "The Tao of Raven" and professor of English for University of Alaska Southeast said writing workshops in parts of the state she'd never seen before were highlights from her term as state writer that's set to soon come to an end. The Juneau Empire via AP Michael Penn