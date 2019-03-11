Highlights from the career of drummer Hal Blaine

FILE - In this June 25, 2008, file photo, Don Randi, from left, Glen Campbell and Hal Blaine, representing session musicians known as The Wrecking Crew, hold up their hands after placing them in the cement following the induction ceremony for Hollywood's RockWalk in Los Angeles. Drummer Blaine, who played on many of the biggest hits in music history, has died. Blaine's son-in-law Andy Johnson tells The Associated Press that Blaine died of natural causes Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 90. Kevork Djansezian, File AP Photo