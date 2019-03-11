Mansion where Phil Spector killed actress is for sale

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2007 file photo shows music producer Phil Spector's mansion on Grand View Drive in Alhambra, Calif. The hilltop Los Angeles-area mansion where Spector killed actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 is for sale at $5.5 million. The chateau known as "Pyrenees Castle" sits on 2.5 acres (1 hectare) in Alhambra. Spector is serving 19 years to life after his murder conviction in Clarkson's death, found shot to death in the foyer of the 8,700-square-foot (808-square-meter) home. Richard Hartog, Pool, File AP Photo