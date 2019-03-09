Don’t stop the music: Campaign songs tell candidates’ story

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., acknowledges cheers as she takes the stage during an event to formally launch her presidential campaign in Lawrence, Mass. Presidential candidates have used thematic songs to great effect in recent times. But using tunes to help connect with voters can cause trouble for presidential hopefuls if musicians object to it. And that’s what Warren could be finding out is the case with Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” Elise Amendola, File AP Photo