Fate of Kate’s pregnancy is center stage on ‘This Is Us’

This photo provided by NBC shows actors from left, Justin Hartley and Melanie Liburd from a scene from "The Waiting Room" from the NBC drama series "This Is Us." This Is Us” takes a theatrical approach in the episode about the fate of Kate’s pregnancy. Tuesday’s show airing March 12, 2019, evokes a one-act play and is set almost entirely in a hospital waiting room. Series creator Dan Fogelman says the episode challenges the form of TV drama. The script’s author, playwright Bekah Brunstetter, says the focus remains the show’s popular characters. NBC via AP Ron Batzdorff