The Latest: Official: Kelly to be jailed until he pays $161K

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, in Chicago. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's "fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning. Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File Ashlee Rezin