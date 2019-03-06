10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Friday, March 1, 2019 file photo, women and children exit the back of a truck as they arrive at a U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) screening area after being evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State group militants, in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria. Even as they face imminent defeat, militants of the IS have remained organized and ruthless to their last breath, keeping their institutions functioning as best they can. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo