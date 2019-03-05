Entertainment

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019 08:48 AM

Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, speaks with actor Owen Teale and singer Wynne Evans during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.
Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, speaks with actor Owen Teale and singer Wynne Evans during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. Pool via AP Dominic Lipinski
LONDON

Britain's senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969.

The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at the celebration.

